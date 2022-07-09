Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor & Sanjay Dutt heap praises on Vaani Kapoor; Former calls her ‘closet method actor’

Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera is currently making headlines. The Karan Malhotra directorial is a period drama, slated to release theatrically on the 22nd of July. A few weeks back, the trailer of the film dropped and it has left the audience quite excited to watch the story unfold. Ahead of the big release, the actors and the makers have kickstarted the promotional campaigns. Speaking of which, earlier, Yash Raj Films dropped a behind-the-scenes video on their official YouTube channel, where Ranbir and Sanjay were seen heaping praises on their co-actor Vaani Kapoor.

Shamshera’s Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt heap praises on Vaani Kapoor

Ranbir and Vaani are collaborating on the silver screen for the very first time. Talking about her, Ranbir said that she’s hardworking, and a ‘closet method actor’. “She’s a beautiful actor, very hardworking, very committed and I think she is a closet method actor but like the kind of innocence and the kind of strength she brought to the character was quite amazing. It was a tough character, but she played it so beautifully and I am really proud of her work in this movie,” the Brahmastra actor said.

Sanjay Dutt also talked about his experience of working with Vaani. He said that he got to know her during the shooting of the film. Dutt called Kapoor a good actor, and a ‘fantastic’ dancer and performer. He also added that the main thing comes down to being a wonderful person.

Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian Daroga Shudh Singh played by Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir will be seen in a double role as Shamshera and Balli, while Vaani essays the character of Sona, a dancer. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader, and then a legend for his tribe.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Shamshera is set to release on July 22nd in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

