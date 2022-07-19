Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor says he's gifted with 'patience' & has no material greed; Vaani gets candid on War

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are currently gearing up for the release of Karan Malhotra's period-drama film, Shamshera, with Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist alongside Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla, and Ashutosh Rana. It marks their first on-screen collaboration and their chemistry has already become the talk of the town. In Shamshera, Ranbir will be seen in a double role as Shamshera and Balli, while Vaani essays the character of Sona, a dancer.

The two actors are leaving no stones unturned to promote their upcoming movie and now in a recent interview with B4U Entertainment, Ranbir, who is returning to the silver screens after his 2018 release film, Sanju, was asked if he is insecure about not having a film out for four years, while also watching his friends come out with films in the last two or three years. To which, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Hai actor said: "I have the gift of being patient, the gift of being a very secure person. Material greed has become really less. I don't want to buy expensive things, I'm anyways overpaid. I have the opportunity to work with such great filmmakers who are spending so much money on my films to better them to make good entertainers. I have nothing to be insecure about."

Later, Vaani also talked about her 2019 film, War co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff which earned 300 crores at the box office. The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actress added it felt nice but she was also aware that it was Hrithik and Tiger pulling in the crowd, while she was getting to showcase her talent via that platform.

Meanwhile, Shamshera is set in the 1800s and is produced by Aditya Chopra, the highly-anticipated film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22.

