Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor surprises fans at the first poster launch & leaves fans overwhelmed; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor has been missing from the screen for almost four years now and his fans are clearly missing his presence on the big screen. But the year 2022 is coming as treat for RK’s fans as he is making sure to return to the big screen with a bang. As of now, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor is looking forward to the release of YRF’s Shamshera. It is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and the team has been ensuring to create a massive buzz about the period action film.

Interestingly, the makers had recently launched the first look poster of Shamshera and it came with a big surprise for the fans. After all, Ranbir Kapoor surprised his fans at the poster launch. YRF has shared a video wherein Ranbir was seen surprising the fans by tearing up the poster and making an entry with a bang. In the video, Ranbir hugged his fans who were overwhelmed by meeting their favourite actor. Besides, the Rockstar actor also screamed ‘I Love You’ for a little fan at the poster launch. It was indeed a perfect ‘phata poster nikla hero’ moment.

Check out the video here:

Talking about Shamshera, the movie will also star Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead and is slated to release on July 22 this year. Apart from this Karan Malhotra directorial, Ranbir will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The fantasy drama will mark Ranbir and Alia’s first collaboration and will be hitting the screens on September 9, 2022.

