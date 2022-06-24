Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor thinks Sanjay Dutt's being 'too modest' to credit director for nailing negative roles

The much-anticipated trailer of Ranbir Kapoor's period-action film, Shamshera has been finally released today. It also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. This marks the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor's comeback after his 2018 released film, Sanju and his return to the movies is one of the most anticipated events among fans and audiences. It is directed by Karan Malhotra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

Now, at the trailer launch event, Sanjay talked about how he always manages to crack the negative roles in his films like Agneepath, KFG Chapter 2, and now Shamshera. To which, the actor said, "I don't crack it, the director does it." Later, Ranbir interrupted and added, "He (Dutt) is being too modest. You put him as a hero, as a villain, as a chacha, as a son. He will crack any character because of his aura and personality. He is so amazing." Further, Sanjay said that it is fun to play these roles. "I am so happy that I worked with Karan(Malhotra), he has got his things fixed in his mind. He loves making these high-octane films and I am the happiest that Ranbir is doing Shamshera. This is what I was dreaming about is to see him in a film like this and I hope he keeps doing it," said the Dus actor.

Shamshera is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India and the story is based in the fictitious city of Kaza. It is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.

