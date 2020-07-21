Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer shooting postponed due to COVID 19 crisis?

As per reports, the shooting of Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer Shamshera has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic

Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic, film shootings and films releases have been postponed and after the lockdown was partially lifted, shootings have resumed albeit with certain guidelines. Now in the latest, it is being reported that , Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera’s shooting has been postponed. That’s right! For all those who don’t know, Shamshera was set to hit the screens on July 31, 2020, however, due to the pandemic and nationwide lockdown, the shooting of the film remains incomplete due to which the film’s release has been pushed. Now ever since the lockdown was lifted, Shamshera Director Karan Malhotra decided to begin shooting from August 1, however, since COVID 19 numbers are on a surge especially in Maharashtra, the makers of Shamshera have decided to postpone the shoot.

And now as per latest reports, the makers of Shamshera have decided that the shooting of the film will kick-start later, perhaps, wait for at least 15 more days and look for somewhere around August 15 to kick-start the shooting, if at all. So as per reports, Yash Raj has tentatively set an August 15/16 date for Shamshera to roll again as only 4 to 6 day of work of few scenes and patchwork is left. Earlier, it was also being reported that Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt may be among the first few actors who may return to work post the state government’s permissions on the resumption of work and since only 4 day's patchwork for Shamshera is remaining, it was said that Ranbir and Sanjay may be returning to work to shoot those portions together at a studio in Mumbai with a very limited crew.

Talking about Shamshera, the film is set in the 1800s and the film is about a dacoit tribe who took charge to fight for their rights and independence against the British. While Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a double role, Sanjay Dutt will play the role of the antagonist and Vaani Kapoor will be seen in the role of a dancer. and Iravati Harshe also play important roles in the movie.

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×