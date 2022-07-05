Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor as Balli and Sona sizzle new PHOTOS; Fans call them 'Hotness overload'

With just days left for the release of Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are going all out to ensure that the film reaches the masses. Ahead of the release, Vaani and Ranbir have now made it to the headlines due to their sizzling new photoshoot. The new photos capture the chemistry between Ranbir and Vaani as Balli and Sona have already left netizens swooning over them. While the duo is yet to be witnessed on screen in Shamshera, their new photos certainly leave fans excited.

As Vaani shared the photos on her Instagram handle, fans could not help but notice the comfort between Ranbir and her. Many loved the photos and left heart emojis in the comment section. Talking about Vaani, Ranbir too expressed that they befriended each other during the shoot of Shamshera. He said, "We really befriended each other. We really enjoyed each other’s company. I think what she’s done in Shamshera is quite outstanding and I am looking forward to how people find her character and her performance. She has a very important role in the film and people will have to wait to see the film to understand how important her role is."

In the photos, Vaani is seen clad in a black ensemble with statement earrings. Her hair was left open and makeup was kept glam. On the other hand, Ranbir seem to have gone shirtless with a maroon blazer and matching pants. The handsome star accessorised his look with a neckpiece and managed to leave his fans swooning over his dapper avatar. Praising Vaani's hard work and dedication, Ranbir recalled how he had to distract her with conversation during Shamshera shoot. He said, "Vaani is a very fine actor. She is someone who works very hard. She is so focused that she is always wearing headphones, listening to music and trying to be in character. Many times I’ve tried to distract her and just have stupid conversation."

See Ranbir and Vaani's new photos:

About their fresh pairing, Ranbir had a positive stance. He hoped that the audience will accept him and Vaani as Balli and Sona. "It is definitely a fresh pairing and I hope people love our characters when they see the film. We have done a couple of songs together too and I’m hoping that everyone likes these songs too. Vaani has put in a lot of hard work in the film and she deserves all the love and appreciation," concluded Ranbir.

Talking about Shamshera, it stars Ranbir in a double role as Shamshera and Balli along with Sanjay Dutt as Shuddh Singh. The film has been directed by Karan Malhotra and it showcases the story of a legendary dacoit back in time who fought for the freedom and dignity of his tribe. The film is backed by Aditya Chopra and is all set to release in theatres on July 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

