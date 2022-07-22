Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt & Karan Malhotra return to Mumbai after film promotions

As the release date of Shamshera is approaching, Ranbir Kapoor, and team is busy with ground-level promotions of the film in various cities. Meanwhile, the Shamshera team on Thursday night returned to Mumbai after promoting the film in three different cities. The lead cast of Shamshera along with director Karan Malhotra was clicked at the airport. In the pictures clicked by paparazzi, Vaani Kapoor can be seen wearing an elegant white suit, looking like pure royalty. Ranbir Kapoor looked handsome in blue kurta paired with black pants and Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, donned a grey kurta and paired it with black pants.

With Shamshera, Ranbir is all set to amaze the audience in a totally new avatar. The actor will be seen essaying the role of a dacoit in his upcoming movie Shamshera. He is the protector of his tribe and a son fulfilling his father's legacy and plays both father and son in the film. This is the first time Ranbir will be witnessed playing a rugged role in his career. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22, 2022. Shamshera also marks Ranbir’s return to the cinemas after 4 years of the release of his 2018 film, Sanju.

Have a look at the pictures:

Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor plays the character of Sona, the most sought-after travelling performer of India in the 1800s and love interest of Ranbir. Opening up on her character, Vaani had earlier said, “Sona has a strong will power, she’s confident, a go getter yet has her own emotional vulnerabilities. She’s definitely one of the most refreshing characters I have played on screen.” Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand plays the antagonist Daroga Shuddh Singh who is employed by the British to find the criminal who has terrorised the local villagers.

Talking about Shamshera, the trailer of the film takes us back to the year 1871. The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh (Sanjay Dutt). This is the story of Shamshera (Ranbir Kapoor), a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader, and then a legend for his tribe.

