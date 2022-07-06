Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor & Vaani Kapoor turn up the heat once more as they pose in fabulous NEW photos.

Almost four years since he graced the big screen, Ranbir Kapoor is raring to make a return and is gearing up with Shamshera. Starring in a never-before-seen avatar, Ranbir Kapoor has already sent his fans into a tizzy with the trailer and his look. This week, the actor has been turning up the heat with his co-star Vaani Kapoor. Turns out, Ranbir and Vaani did a sizzling photoshoot for the promotions of Shamshera.

The actors who play Balli and Sona, have been making social media an even more buzzing place with these new photos. On Wednesday morning, Yash Raj Films dropped a brand new set of photos featuring Ranbir and Vaani. In the pictures, the actors look drop dead gorgeous as they hold each other close.

The duo are also styled brilliantly by Anaita Shroff Adjania. Vaani can be seen wearing a pair of black ripped shorts and an ethnic fusion strappy top with stilettos. As for Ranbir, the actor can be seen wearing a white vest paired with deep brown pants and a pair of Nike sneakers. Sharing the photos, YRF captioned it, "Keeping each other company... Balli & Sona. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July. #RanbirKapoor | @duttsanjay | @karanmalhotra21 | @shamsheramovie | #Shamshera22ndJuly."

Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor's latest photos below:

