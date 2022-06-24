Shamshera: ‘Ranbir Kapoor was always the first choice’ reveals director Karan Malhotra at trailer launch

Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera’s trailer was launched sometime back. Fans have been going gaga over the trailer and as expected, it has created a lot of hype already. Well, this film marks Ranbir’s return to the silver screen after almost 4 years and fans cannot wait to see him in this changed avatar. During the trailer launch event, Ranbir opened up about his return and Karan Malhotra revealed that he was the first choice for the film.

When Ranbir Kapoor was asked how does it feel to get appreciated after 4 years and if he feels relieved now because he is back after so long? The actor said, “It's not validation. We work very hard on the films. Even when Sanju was being made there were apprehensions about how I will play that character. It is a challenge, especially when you do such high-octane films like Shamshera. What is life without risks?”

The director of the film, Karan Malhotra revealed that Ranbir Kapoor was always the first choice for Shamshera. Adding further, he said, “Because he brings in the freshness that this genre of cinema wanted because he has not done it till date. This is an original story, which I narrated to Aditya Chopra.”

Ranbir Kapoor even spoke about his married life at the event and said that he could not have asked for a better partner than Alia Bhatt in his life. He quipped, “I always said that we need tangdi kebab, and not dal chawal in life. But with experience I can say that nothing is better than Dal Chawal. Alia is the tadka in dal chawal, the achar with it, she is everything and I could not have asked for a better partner in my life.”

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt on being pitted against Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera: It'll be interesting to watch ‘Sanju Vs Sanju’