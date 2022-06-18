Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor's new poster gets LEAKED; YRF to rejig film's campaign

Ranbir Kapoor's fans have been waiting to see his magic on the silver screen yet again. The actor will be seen next in period-action film, 'Shamshera' which will star Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. This marks Ranbir's comeback after his 2018 released film, Sanju. It is one of the highly-anticipated films and now a leaked poster of the film is doing rounds on the internet and fans can't keep calm.

In the leaked poster of Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor is seen donning a rugged avatar as he sports long hair and a beard. While not much is known about the film's storyline, the poster reads, "Karam Se Dacait, Dharam Se Azaad." Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film's first look features the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor in a new avatar. Fans and audiences have given two thumbs up to Ranbir’s look as Shamshera and have called it to be one of the hottest looks sported by an actor on screen.

Now, a spokesperson close to the production house Yash Raj Films issued an official statement about Ranbir's leaked look and said, "We have been monitoring this situation since morning. There has been a leak and it’s quite unfortunate. Ranbir is coming back to the big screen after 4 years and we wanted to guard Ranbir’s look till people see the trailer because we were aware that it would be the biggest talking point. We will now need to rejig our entire plan in the run up to the trailer launch. We should have more updates to share in the next two days.”

It is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India and the story is based in the fictitious city of Kaza. The film is slated to hit theatres on 22 July in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

