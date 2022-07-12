Shamshera’s Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor keep it stylishly casual as they pose with Prajakta Koli; PIC

Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt has been making quite the noise. Ever since the announcement of the period-drama, fans have been excitedly waiting to watch the action unfold on the big screens. The trailer of the film directed by Karan Malhotra has garnered quite a positive response. And now, the makers and actors of the film are busy promoting it, ahead of its release on the 22nd of July. Speaking of which, both Ranbir and Vaani joined YouTuber and JugJugg Jeeyo fame Ranbir Kapoor for a conversation. Prajakta took to her Instagram space and shared a picture with them.

Earlier yesterday, Prajakta took to her Instagram space and shared a photo where she could be seen posing with Ranbir and Vaani. In the photo, Ranbir can be seen dressed in a short beige kurta. He combined it with a pair of blue denim pants. Vaani, on the other hand, exuded royalty in her printed orange kurta set with an empire cut. They stood on either side of Prajakta, who looked adorable, in her black dress. The three of them posed and smiled for the picture.

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor pose with Prajakta Koli:

During her recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vaani called Ranbir calm and cool. “He’s a dream co-actor. I don’t think there’s any co-actor of his who can say otherwise. Some actors come with a certain air about their stardom. He, on the other hand, is genuinely humble. There’s no pretence. He shines on screen. There’s a certain charm to Ranbir”. Furthermore, Vaani also expressed her desire to work with Ranbir again.

Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian Daroga Shudh Singh played by Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir will be seen in a double role as Shamshera and Balli, while Vaani essays the character of Sona, a dancer. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader, and then a legend for his tribe.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Shamshera is set to release on July 22nd in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

