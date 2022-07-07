Shamshera Song Fitoor: Ranbir Kapoor & Vaani Kapoor romance underwater as they groove to Arijit Singh's tunes

Shamshera is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year and it features Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Apart from them, the film also stars Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla, and Ashutosh Rana. The period action film is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra. It is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India and the story is based in the fictitious city of Kaza. Shamshera is scheduled for theatrical release on 22 July 2022.

Now, the makers of Shamshera have unveiled the new song from the film titled, Fitoor. The song features Ranbir and Vaani romancing in the song as they groove to the tunes of Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan. It is composed by Mithoon and the lyrics are penned by the director of Shamshera Karan Malhotra. This marks Ranbir and Vaani's first on-screen collaboration together and fans are looking forward to witnessing their chemistry.

Check out Shamshera's song Fitoor:

Ranbir talked about Fitoor and said, “I love Fitoor. It’s a lovely romantic track, the quintessential love song that I hope people also love. The scale of Fitoor is just insane and it will look grand on the big screen.“ Further, talking about Shamshera’s music album, he added: "Shamshera is a period action entertainer. So, the music also had to fit in that period so that it’s not jarring. The film has very different kinds of songs. It’s got a good amalgamation of different kinds of music which I really like and I hope people like it too.”

For the unversed, Ranbir will be playing dual roles in the film. Sanjay Dutt as a police officer named Daroga Shuddh Singh and Vaani Kapoor will essay the character of Sona, a dancer in the film. Shamshera is scheduled for theatrical release on 22 July 2022 in multiple languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

