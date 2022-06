Shamshera Song Ji Huzoor: Ranbir Kapoor as Balli dances his heart out in an upbeat track.

Days after dropping Shamshera trailer , the makers released a brand new song on Wednesday. Titled Ji Huzoor, the song features Ranbir Kapoor in a super fun avatar. The song is sung by Aditya Narayan with additional vocals by Shadab Faridi. It is composed, arranged & produced by Mithoon, who has also penned the lyrics of the song.

In the song, we get to see Ranbir in one of his characters Balli, dancing his heart out as he bonds with kids. For the unversed, Ranbir will be playing dual roles in the film. While one character is the intense Shamshera, in which the actor will be seen sporting a full-grown beard and long hair, the second one is Balli, which is a fun, quirky character.

In the Shamshera trailer, we get to see a glimpse of both these characters. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles, the trailer featured all these three actors in never-before-seen avatars.

Check out Shamshera Song Ji Huzoor: