Shamshera Teaser Out: Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt look strikingly lethal; Trailer out on 24 June
In Shamshera teaser, we get another brief glimpse of Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor and their intense characters. Check it out below:
Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera is just a month away from release. As the trio gear up to promote the film, YRF dropped the teaser. On Wednesday, YRF announced that Shamshera's trailer will be out on 24 June. In the teaser, we get another brief glimpse of Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.
Announcing the teaser, YRF's tweet read, "A legend who will leave his mark. #ShamsheraTrailer out on 24th June. Experience SHAMSHERA in @IMAX in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July."
Check out the Shamshera Teaser below:
An excited Ranbir told IANS, "I am very excited to start promoting Shamshera. It's a film that we want to take to a large audience. It's a film made for a large audience. Whatever we can do to market the film, to create the buzz, we're gonna go all out. I am looking forward to the audience's reaction to that."
Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe.
Produced by Aditya Chopra, Shamshera is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
