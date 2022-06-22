Shamshera Teaser Out: Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt look strikingly lethal; Trailer out on 24 June

Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera is just a month away from release. As the trio gear up to promote the film, YRF dropped the teaser. On Wednesday, YRF announced that Shamshera's trailer will be out on 24 June. In the teaser, we get another brief glimpse of Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Announcing the teaser, YRF's tweet read, "A legend who will leave his mark. #ShamsheraTrailer out on 24th June. Experience SHAMSHERA in @IMAX in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July."

Check out the Shamshera Teaser below: