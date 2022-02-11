Shamshera Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt set to tell a legend's story; To release on 22 July.

Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited theatrical outing is inching closer. While it was supposed to be March with the release of Shamshera, the makers announced a new release date on Friday. Starring Ranbir, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, Yash Raj Films dropped a brand new teaser of Shamshera with the trio.

In the Shamshera teaser, we get to see the lead cast decoding who Shamshera is and why freedom plays an important role. In the black and white teaser, we get to see the actors talking about Shamshera's story and his rise. Ranbir Kapoor says, "Karam se Dacait.. Dharam Se Azad," as he introduces Shamshera.

Along with the teaser, YRF also announced the film's release date and revealed it will hit theatres on 22 July. The film was initially set to release in March, but owing to the Omicron scare, Shamshera will now be releasing in July. Sharing the teaser, YRF tweeted, "A legend will rise on 22nd July. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Take a look at the Shamshera Teaser below:

Earlier, rumours were rife that Shamshera would go to OTT. However, the film is now gearing up for a theatrical release. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. It is a period drama film set in the pre-Independence era of the 1800s. It chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe fighting against the British for their rights and independence. The film is believed to be the Indian adaptation of Howard Pyle’s “Merry Adventures of Robin Hood”.

The film will be avoiding a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey by releasing in July.

