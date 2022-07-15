Shamshera Title Track Out: Ranbir Kapoor’s fierce avatar is high on energy

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor’s film Shamshera has been announced, fans have been eagerly waiting to see the film. With this film, Ranbir will return to the silver screen after almost 4 years and hence the excitement level is even more. Now that we are just a couple of days away from the release of the film, the makers decided to take the excitement levels a notch higher by releasing the title track of the film. Shamshera’s title track will get you grooving instantly.

Shamshera title track

The video is high on energy and Ranbir Kapoor’s fierceness in video will get your spirits high. Be it his long hair and bearded avatar or his short hair avatar, he aces in every look. The song is an ode to Shamshera and tells the story of his braveness. This song is sung by the very popular Sukhwinder Singh and Abhishek Nailwal. The song is composed by Mithoon and the lyrics are also written by him.

Check out Shamshera’s title track:

Shamshera’s VFX

In a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that the VFX work of Shamshera took around 2.5 years to complete. Talking about it, Ranbir stated that the advent of technology and CG has taken the world of cinema to a different level “I think YRF has really given this film so much backing and made Shamshera a visual spectacle! While we were shooting, even I couldn’t imagine the scale that it would end up looking. Now, when I see the final product, I am so awestruck that I can’t wait for the audience to see it,” the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor was quoted saying.

Ranbir will also be seen locking the horns with Sanjay on screen and people are excited to witness this face-off. Shamshera is slated to release on July 22, 2022. After this, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor will be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s much-awaited Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The fantasy drama will be hitting the screens on September 9 this year.

