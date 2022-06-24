Shamshera Trailer Twitter Reactions: Fans call 2022 ‘Ranbir Kapoor’s year’; Hail Sanjay Dutt's fierce look

Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor-starrer Shamshera is all set to hit the big screens on July 22. This movie also marks Ranbir’s return to the silver screen after almost 4 years and fans cannot wait to see him in a never-seen-before avatar. The actor was last seen in the 2018 film, Sanju. The trailer of the period-action film was released today, and fans couldn’t get more thrilled about the movie’s release. In the film, Ranbir will feature in a double role, Dutt plays the antagonist, Daroga Shudh Singh, and on the other hand, Vaani appears as Sona, a dancer.

Shamshera is directed by Karan Malhotra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India and the story is based in the fictitious city of Kaza. It is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. Ever since the trailer of the film has been released, it has been receiving positive responses from social media users. A user wrote: "2022 is gonna b Ranbir's..shamshera, brahmastra. After a long time looking fwd to watching something in the theatres from Bollywood."

While another user added: "#Shamshera trailer looks brilliant. Sure shot blockbuster. Ranbir & Sanjay Dutt will nail their role." A third user tweeted: "What a powerful trailer #Shamshera, VFX, BGM so sharp & solid. @duttsanjay is too brilliant, #ranbirkapoor is terrific. Expecting a blockbuster!" "Stunning trailor.. goosebumps.. eagerly waiting for this one #Shamshera .. trailor looks so promising, VFX, VISUALS, CINEMATOGRAPHY everything on point. Hope for the best," wrote another user.

Here's how netizens have reacted to Shamshera's trailer:

