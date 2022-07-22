Shamshera Twitter Review: Netizens call Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt & Vaani Kapoor’s film 'total paisa vasool'

Ranbir Kapoor’s fans are in for a treat today. After all, the handsome hunk, who was last seen in the 2018 release Sanju, has hit the big screens after four years today with Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead and it has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year. And now that Shamshera has released, it has opened to mixed reviews and social media is abuzz with tweets for the period action drama.

A Twitter user took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “Watched #Shamshera. Karan Malhotra is back with another Agneepath! Its paisa vasool entertainment loaded with charisma of Ranbir & Sanjay Dutt. BLOCKBUSTER. 3.5/5 stars. This film is good promotion for the real dhamaka coming… #Brahmastra”. Another one tweeted, “The best actor tag in the country keeps changing it’s throne but nevertheless the best form in which an actor has shown his continuity and class in unarguably #RanbirKapoor. He proves it again in #Shamshera”.

Take a look at tweets for Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera:





Meanwhile, talking about Shamshera, the movie will mark Ranbir’s first collaboration with Sanjay and Vaani. His sizzling chemistry with Vaani has been winning hearts and the audience has been looking forward to watching his face off with the Khalnayak actor. Talking about it, Ranbir said, “It’s amazing that Sanjay Dutt is my antagonist! When I was 10 or 11, I had Sanjay Dutt’s poster in my cupboard. Then eventually getting to play him in a biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani was a dream come true. And finally getting an opportunity to work with him, to act with him, where I am the protagonist and he is the antagonist, it’s incredible! Sanjay Dutt has given us some epic villains with his brilliant acting performances and people are going to love him as Shuddh Singh in Shamshera”. Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir is also looking forward to the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra on September 9, 2022.

