Shamshera: Vaani Kapoor calls her role 'quintessential Hindi cinema heroine'; Talks about box-office pressure

Vaani Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of the period-action film, Shamshera, which also features Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra. The movie is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022. Now, in the latest interview, the actress talked about her role in Shamshera and said that it is a 'quintessential Hindi cinema heroine.'

Talking to Hindustan Times, Vaani said: “Sona has an arc and evolves through the journey in the film.” Further, talking about the film, she added: “Shamshera captures a vast audience and comes with a gamut of emotions. There’s laughter, emotional drama and action; there is so much happening, it is like a buffet of emotions. I’m glad that there is space for all film."

Further, the actress talked about the box-office pressure and said that it is important. "You want to be able to earn out of a film so that you can continue creating art. [But] ever since the whole [concept of] ₹100-200 crore club came in, it has put a lot of pressure. Sometimes, it is a bit too much. People get scared of experimenting with subjects [because of the pressure]. It gets harder for them to mount films on certain people who are not already at the top of their game… Many things are in play because of the pressure to make sure your film reaches a certain number," Vaani added.

Meanwhile, Shamshera is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India and is based in the fictitious city of Kaza. It is a highly anticipated film of the year and has been creating buzz ever since the makers unveiled its trailer.

