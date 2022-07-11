Shamshera: Vaani Kapoor calls Ranbir Kapoor her dream co-star: He’s humble, there’s a certain charm to him

Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s 2018 release Sanju, is set to make a comeback on the big screen after four years with Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera. The period action drama will also star Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead and has been one of the most anticipated movies. Interestingly, Shamshera happens to be Ranbir and Vaani’s first collaboration and their sizzling chemistry is grabbing a lot of attention. And now, Vaani has opened up about her experience of working with Ranbir and called him a dream co-star.

During her recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vaani called Ranbir calm and cool.“He’s a dream co-actor. I don’t think there’s any co-actor of his who can say otherwise. Some actors come with a certain air about their stardom. He, on the other hand, is genuinely humble. There’s no pretence. He shines on screen. There’s a certain charm to Ranbir”. Furthermore, Vaani also expressed her desire to work with Ranbir again.

For the uninitiated, Vaani will be seen playing the role of Sona and as per the actress, it is quite different from what she has played so far on the big screen. Calling it a well-written character, Vaani stated that Sona is Shamshera’s strength. “When you’ll see the film, you’ll see Sona unfold,” Vaani added stating that there is a whole arc and a lot of depth to her character.

Interestingly, Shamshera will also feature Ranbir locking horns with Sanjay Dutt for the first time on the big screen. The movie will be hitting the theatres on July 22 this year.

