Shamshera: Vaani Kapoor introduces her character Sona in the FIRST poster; Calls her 'relentless'

Ahead of Shamshera trailer's release on June 24, 2022, Vaani Kapoor has now shared a new poster of her character from the film. The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actress introduced herself as 'Sona.' It is a highly anticipated film of the year and also features Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. The period-action film is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra.

Sharing the official poster, Vaani captioned it: "She is relentless and has a heart of gold. She is Sona! #ShamsheraTrailer Out Tomorrow. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July." In the poster, the actress is seen looking absolutely stunning. Talking about her role in the film, Vaani said, “I play the character of Sona, the most sought-after travelling performer of India in the 1800s. Sona has a strong willpower, she’s confident, a go-getter yet has her own emotional vulnerabilities. She’s definitely one of the most refreshing characters I have played on screen." Further, on teaming up with Ranbir, she called him 'a powerhouse of talent' and said that he is a very special actor and also her personal favorite.

Check out Vaani Kapoor's FIRST LOOK from Shamshera:

The film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22, 2022. Shamshera marks Ranbir’s return to the cinemas after 4 years after the release of his 2018 film, Sanju. Meanwhile, Vaani and Ranbir’s pairing is one of the freshest Jodi to hit the screen in 2022 and fans are looking forward to seeing them on-screen for the first time. The film is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India and is based in the fictitious city of Kaza.

