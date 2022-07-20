Shamshera's Vaani Kapoor on being compared to Katrina Kaif's Thugs of Hindostan: There’s a different arc

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor's period drama Shamshera, which is set to hit the screens later this month, has been creating buzz ever since the makers unveiled its trailer. It is a highly anticipated film of the year and also features Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra. The movie is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

Now, Vaani Kapoor, who essays the role of Sona, a dancer in Shamshera opened up on being compared to Katrina Kaif's character in Thugs Of Hindostan, in which, played a dancer named Suraiyya. Talking to the Indian Express, she said that it is quite different, “There’s only so much that you’ve seen in a trailer. But there’s an entirely different arc for my character. I can say with conviction that it’s a very different film. I’ve seen Thugs of Hindostan, and I’ve worked on my film, and there’s no comparison," Vaani Kapoor added.

Further, praising Katrina, she added that she is a wonderful dancer, actor, everything, and if people are comparing her, they should compare her to Kaif's beauty. I’d be very happy. But I know that my part is written in a different way and the subject in the film is very different from that one. It’s very different from Thugs of Hindostan or any other film because it’s a different concept, a different brainchild, it’s a different director’s vision altogether. I think it’d be very unfair to compare two films that have been made in the past or are being planned in the future," the actress said.

Shamshera marks Ranbir’s return to the cinemas after 4 years after the release of his 2018 film, Sanju. Meanwhile, the film is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India and is based in the fictitious city of Kaza.

