Shamshera's Vaani Kapoor looks gorgeous in floral ensemble; Leaves fans smitten

Vaani Kapoor has been hitting headlines these days because of the release of her most awaited film 'Shamshera'. The actor made heads turn with her style statement during the promotion of Shamshera. Recently, Vaani took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in a gorgeous floral suit, giving major spring vibes and fans are just lovestruck by these stunning photos. Sharing the pictures, Vaani wrote, "Paint rainbows on a canvas full of clouds.”

Meanwhile, in Shamshera, Vaani played the character of Sona, the most sought-after travelling performer of India in the 1800s. Talking about her character, the actress said “I have always chosen roles where my character pivots the script in a certain direction and in Shamshera too, Sona plays an important role in building the narrative,” Vaani told an online portal.

Have a look at Vaani’s post:

Further, on teaming up with Ranbir, she called him 'a powerhouse of talent' and said that he is a very special actor and also her personal favorite.

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh (Sanjay Dutt). This is the story of Shamshera (Ranbir Kapoor), a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader, and then a legend for his tribe.

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22, 2022. Shamshera marks Ranbir’s return to the cinemas after 4 years after the release of his 2018 film, Sanju.