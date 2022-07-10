Shamshera's Vaani Kapoor says her character ‘Sona’ has an ‘arc’: She is someone who is full of substance

Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt has been making a lot of noise lately. The period drama, directed by Karan Malhotra, and backed by Yash Raj Films, will be hitting theatres on the 22nd of July. A few weeks back, the trailer of the film was dropped and it received quite a positive response from fans and celebs. The makers and actors have already started with the promotion of the film. Speaking of which, earlier YRF shared a new video showcasing some behind-the-scenes of the movie. In the video, Vaani was seen talking about her character ‘Sona’.

Shamshera’s Vaani Kapoor talks about her character

Vaani said that her character has substance and an arc. The BellBottom actress said, “It’s a beautiful character very substantially written. The girl is very empowered and she does have an arc. It’s a world I as an actor have never explored before. For me, it’s a very new territory. He (Karan Malhotra) had envisioned Sona in a particular way and I just had to adapt to his vision which was beautiful. So now when I look at me, I love how refreshing Sona looks.”

Adding further, Vaani also shared that her character has ‘ada’. “She is just this flamboyant, beautiful, brave person. She is someone who is full of substance. There is attitude, there is ada in her that she can speak her mind. She has this spark and energy and a beautiful heart,” she said.

Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian Daroga Shudh Singh played by Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir will be seen in a double role as Shamshera and Balli, while Vaani essays the character of Sona, a dancer. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader, and then a legend for his tribe.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Shamshera is set to release on July 22nd in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

