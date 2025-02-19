Shanaya Kapoor and Abhay Verma to begin shooting for Rock On 2 director Shujaat Saudagar’s film in THIS month?

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, is all set to make her acting debut soon. She has the films Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Vrushabha in her lineup. Earlier, reports revealed that Shanaya will be collaborating with Munjya fame Abhay Verma for a movie helmed by Rock On 2 director Shujaat Saudagar. It has now been learned that the duo will begin shooting for the film in March.

According to a recent report in Filmfare, the fresh pairing of Shanaya Kapoor and Abhay Verma is locked in for Shujaat Saudagar’s new movie and will commence filming very soon.

The portal’s source revealed that the young actors had begun preparation for the film and were currently doing pre-shoot workshops. Sharing details about the shooting schedule and location, the source mentioned, “Their shooting schedule will begin in the first week of March. The film is going to be shot in Goa.” The source added that it promises to be a unique romantic movie for the audience.

Coming to their other projects, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan will mark Shanaya Kapoor’s Bollywood debut. She will share the screen with Vikrant Massey in the love story. The film, directed by Santosh Singh, explores love between two visually impaired characters. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the India schedule of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan was wrapped up in January 2025.

Advertisement

Talking about the movie, Shanaya said, “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan holds a special place in my heart. It’s very exciting for me to be sharing the screen with Vikrant in such a heartfelt and original story. My character is very close to my heart - she’s strong, emotional, and vibrant. And I am grateful for this opportunity!”

Shanaya will also be seen in the pan-India film Vrushabha, co-starring Mohanlal.

Meanwhile, Abhay Verma received a lot of love for his performance in the 2024 horror comedy Munjya. In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla shared that he has come on board the Shah Rukh Khan starrer King. It is an action thriller helmed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in pivotal roles.