Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor exude charm as they get clicked in the city with friends; PICS

Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor are two such star kids who enjoy a massive fan following even before they made their Bollywood debut. But, now, both the ladies are all geared up for their first films and fans cannot be excited enough. Khushi recently wrapped up the first schedule of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies which also stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan. Since then, it looks like the team of this Zoya Akhtar film is busy prepping for the next schedule. Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor will be marking her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak. However, the duo was clicked outside a bar along with Anjini Dhawan, Nirvan Khan, and Armaan Malik.

In the pictures, Khushi Kapoor was seen wearing a black tank top paired with blue denims and monochrome sneakers. On the other hand, Shanaya looked super pretty in her laid-back outfit. She donned a white dress. Her hair looked gorgeous as she left it open and smiled at the paparazzi as they clicked her. Armaan Malik was seen wearing a red hoodie paired with black trousers. Nirvan Khan also donned a white hoodie paired with blue denim. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan’s niece, Anjini Dhawan wore opted for an all-denim look as she wore a denim jacket and short skirt and paired it with white crop top.

Have a look at the pictures:

Meanwhile, talking about The Archies, apart from Agastya, Suhana, and Khushi, the film will also star Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot. Earlier, talking about the project, Zoya had admitted that she is nervous about making The Archies. “The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic, and yet resonates with young adults today,” Zoya told The Hindu. The Archies is expected to premiere on Netflix next year.

On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor will make her debut in Shashank Khaitan’s next directorial, Bedhadak, alongside Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani, bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Shanaya was one of the many Dharma talents, that is, a crop of aspiring actors that were nurtured by Karan Johar’s production house Dharma.