Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan indulge in 'deep conversations and iced coffee' as they enjoy pool time; PIC

Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan share a close bond together and have been friends since childhood. The two are undoubtedly among the most popular star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Although the two have not made their acting debuts yet, they have always been a part of the limelight and also enjoy a massive fan following. They will soon be making their debuts in the film industry but right now, while Shah Rukh Khan's daughter has already started filming for her first film The Archies, Shanaya will also begin shooting for her first film Bedhadak soon.

The BFF duo are enjoying the time of their lives in Dubai as they are vacationing with mothers Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor. Maheep, who was recently seen in the second season of the Netflix show, Fabulous Loves of Bollywood Wives shared several pictures from their UAE vacation on her social media handle. In one of the photos, Shanaya and Suhana can be seen enjoying their time in the pool. Re-sharing the photo, Shanaya took to her Instagram story and captioned it: "deep conversations and iced coffee @suhanakhan2." The star kids can also be seen donning swimsuits.