Shanaya Kapoor & Anshula Kapoor are all hearts for ‘mommy to be’ Antara Marwah; Check out the PHOTOS

This month is all about festivities for the ‘Kapoor khandaan’. After Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s starry marriage, the entire Kapoor Khandaan recently graced their cousin Mohit Marwah and wife Antara Motiwala Marwah’s baby shower. A grand ‘Godh bharai’ ceremony was held on Wednesday as the couple is set to embark on the journey of parenthood. Sonam, Shanaya, Khushi, Anshula, Arjun were among others who gathered together to congratulate the soon mommy-to-be. While we got several glimpses from the event by Mohit’s cousins, today, Antara Marwah took to her social media and shared a ‘photo dump’ from her special day.

Sharing a series of pictures, Antara penned a heartfelt note which read, “Raised by all these powerful women. There is something to be said about traditions… and big families, your always wary of managing either but they really do matter & make all the difference. Thank you to my mom & masi for giving me the cutest Godhbharai aka the gujju version of a baby shower with garba & the works. Grateful to have this army of family & friends blessing us. Wouldn’t have it any other way!.”

Antara also dedicated a post to her father. Sharing an adorable black white picture with her dad, she wrote, “Also How Cute Is My Dad” with a red heart emoticon. Soon after, Antara dropped her album on social media, Anshula Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor took to their respective Instagram handles and shared some more pictures. Anshula dropped a beautiful monochromatic picture of Antara and wrote, “Most beautiful mommy to be”, while Shanaya her picture with Mohit and captioned it, “Fav!”

