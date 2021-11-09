Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula & Rhea feature in Arjun Kapoor’s birthday post for brother Harsh Varrdhan; See here

A few moments back, Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor also took to her official social media handle and wished their son a very Happy Birthday. Sunita shared a photo dump and blessed her son. The pictures also featured their elder daughter Sonam. Sharing it, Sunita wrote, “The bond between a mother and son is a special one , it remains unchanged by time or distance ,it’s the purest love ,.unconditional and true … Happy Birthday my son . Love you so much.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has signed Ajay Bahl’s next directorial, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. In early October, the makers announced the film officially with the title, The Lady Killer. “Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai!!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director @ajaybahl66 for your belief in me,” Arjun captioned the film’s poster on Instagram. Whereas, Harsh Varrdhan was last seen in the Vasan Bala-directed Spotlight in the recently-released Netflix anthology series, Ray.