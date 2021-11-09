Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula & Rhea feature in Arjun Kapoor’s birthday post for brother Harsh Varrdhan; See here

As soon as the clock ticked 12, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and showered love on his brother Harshvardhan on his birthday. Arjun’s birthday post featured several of his siblings including Shanaya Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan and Anshula Kapoor. Along with the post, the Bhoot Police actor wrote, “Just posting these cause we got lucky the birthday boy @harshvarrdhankapoor gave us a few pictures... have a good one brother continue to walk the path not often taken like you always do !!! (it’s not like your going to listen to anyone so do what you makes you happy & have fun while your at it)”

A few moments back, Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor also took to her official social media handle and wished their son a very Happy Birthday. Sunita shared a photo dump and blessed her son. The pictures also featured their elder daughter Sonam. Sharing it, Sunita wrote, “The bond between a mother and son is a special one , it remains unchanged by time or distance ,it’s the purest love ,.unconditional and true … Happy Birthday my son . Love you so much.” 

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has signed Ajay Bahl’s next directorial, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. In early October, the makers announced the film officially with the title, The Lady Killer. “Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai!!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director @ajaybahl66 for your belief in me,” Arjun captioned the film’s poster on Instagram. Whereas, Harsh Varrdhan was last seen in the Vasan Bala-directed Spotlight in the recently-released Netflix anthology series, Ray. 

