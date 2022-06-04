Shanaya Kapoor & Bedhadak co-star Gurfateh Pirzada groove on Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani’s Nach Panjaabban

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s song Nach Panjaabban has been a rage on social media ever since the JugJugg Jeeyo song came out a few days back. Apart from the duo, the entertaining number also features Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. From Vicky Kaushal to Janhvi Kapoor, celebs have been shaking their legs to the high-octane beats of the song, as they slay the hook step. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Shanaya Kapoor and her co-actor Bedhadak co-star Gurfateh Pirzada are the latest B’Town celebs to jump on the bandwagon.

Some time back, Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram space and shared a video in which she can be seen grooving to Nach Panjaabban along with Gurfateh. The duo have quite a lot of fun as they rock the viral hook step of the song. Sharing the video, Shanaya captioned the post as “Favourite song with my favourite dance partner @gurfatehpirzada #ThePunjaabbanSong”.

Click HERE to watch Shanaya Kapoor’s video.

As soon as she posted the video, it garnered a lot of likes and comments from fans, followers and friends. Shanaya’s parents Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor also left red heart and fire emojis. Gurfateh reacted to the post too as he commented, “Thank you for the dance lessons”. Karan Johar also left a comment under Shanaya’s post which red, “Sexy (fire emoji)”.

Take a look:

Shanaya Kapoor’s debut

Shanaya is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Bedhadak alongside Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani, which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

JugJugg Jeeyo

The Raj A Mehta directorial is a family drama and comedy starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Kohli, and Maniesh Paul. It is slated to release on June 24th.