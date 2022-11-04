Shanaya Kapoor Birthday INSIDE PICS: Navya Nanda, Ananya Panday party with their bestie in style

Shanaya Kapoor may not have made her big debut yet, but that does not stop her from having a huge fan following. The budding actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and her fans love to see the pictures and videos which she posts on them. It was her birthday recently and social media was filled with wishes for the diva. But today Shanaya took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from her birthday bash.

In the first picture, we can see Shanaya Kapoor sitting right in front of her yummy birthday cake with a knife in her hand and we can see Navya Naveli Nanda in the background. In the next picture, we can see Shanaya’s glowing face with the candle lights on her cake. In the third picture can see Ananya Panday hugging Shanaya’s brother. From chilling in front of the pool with her girl gang, reading a novel, to playing squash, Shanaya seems to have had the perfect birthday.

Shanaya Kapoor’s work front

On the work front, Shanaya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will launch Shanaya in the film which will also stars Gurfateh Pirzada, best known for Netflix original Guilty, and another newcomer, Lakshya Lalwani. It will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak.

The characters of the movie were introduced by the filmmaker on his social media earlier this year. Shanaya was introduced as ‘Nimrit’ as Karan shared her first look in the movie.