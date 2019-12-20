Shanaya Kapoor is a bundle of happiness as she enjoys her Bali getaway with friends; View PICS

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapooor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is currently enjoying her vacation in Bali along with her friends. Have a look at the pictures.

Just like the Bollywood celebs, the star kids also happen to have their own fan base and grab the attention of the shutterbugs and onlookers most of the time. Be it and ’s son or be it and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan, these kids are all over the news on a frequent basis. Surprisingly, some of these star kids have not even set foot on Bollywood till now!

One such popular star kid happens to be Shanaya Kapoor whose entry into Bollywood has been long awaited by her fans. The stunning beauty is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. She is already living the life of a star and grabs the attention of media most of the time. Shanaya has recently jetted off to Bali along with her friends the pictures of which have now become viral all over social media.

Check out the pictures of Shanaya Kapoor’s vacation in Bali below:

In one of the pictures, Shanaya can be seen posing with others nearby a beach. She looks surreal in a pink bralette and white shorts. In yet another picture, Shanaya is seen wearing a black cami top teamed up with a pair of denim shorts as she poses wtith her friends. She looks ravishing in a printed blue and white dress in one more picture. For the unversed, the gorgeous beauty recently made her debut at Bal des débutantes in Paris which happens to be a fashion event and social Debutante ball held for raising money for a cause. The 20 - year old also got a chance to be the assistant director of Gunjan Saxena: Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor.

Credits :Instagram

