Shanaya Kapoor cuts birthday cake with a sword as she celebrates in Maldives; Sanjay Kapoor REACTS

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor turned 24 a few days ago. Her besties Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda, cousins Khushi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and others shared heartfelt wishes on Instagram. Now, Shanaya is currently in the Maldives, and looks like she celebrated her birthday again! Her dad Sanjay Kapoor shared a video that shows her cutting a cake with a sword.

Sanjay Kapoor shares video of Shanaya Kapoor cutting cake with a sword

Sanjay Kapoor took to his Instagram stories to share a video clip, which is presumably from Shanaya Kapoor’s birthday celebration in the Maldives. The video shows her wearing a sky blue and white colored bralette paired with matching pants. She is seen cutting her huge two-tiered birthday cake using a sword, while people around her sing the birthday song.

Sanjay Kapoor shared the video, and wrote, "Happy birthday @shanayakapoor02." He further reacted to her cutting the cake with the massive knife, and wrote, "You could have used a bigger knive," followed by a laughing emoji.

Shanaya Kapoor has been sharing lovely glimpses from her Maldives vacay since the last two days. She shared pictures of herself in a pink bikini as she went diving in the Maldives. She also dropped a series of pictures as she soaked in the sun and enjoyed some beach time. “just a happy morning running around in the sun,” she wrote.

Shanaya Kapoor shares her birthday with Shah Rukh Khan. She was present at King Khan’s grand birthday bash on November 2, which was also attended by Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and others. Looks like she then headed to the Maldives to get away from the hustle-bustle of life, and enjoy her serene beach holiday.

Shanaya Kapoor on the work front

On the professional front, Shanaya Kapoor will soon make her pan-India debut with Mohanlal's film Vrushabha. She concluded the first shooting schedule of the film in August and shared a picture with the team of the film. "And it’s a wrap as we conclude the first shooting schedule of #Vrushabha (heart emoji),” she wrote.

