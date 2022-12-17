Shanaya Kapoor dances her heart out to dhol beats at an engagement ceremony; WATCH

Maheep Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared the pictures, and videos from the ceremony.

Written by Akriti Anand   |  Published on Dec 17, 2022
Shanaya Kapoor dancing at the ceremony

Shanaya Kapoor is yet to make her Bollywood debut but still enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The budding actress never fails to impress her fans with pictures and videos. And keeping up with the trend her mother Maheep Kapoor today shared a series of pictures and videos from an engagement ceremony. In one of the videos, Shanaya is seen dancing and looking stunner in a beige colour saree. Sanjay Kapoor is also seen dancing in the video.

Engagement ceremony:
Shanaya Kapoor with her brother Jahaan Kapoor, father and mother attended Rishi Sujan and Vedika Karnani's engagement celebrations. She is seen decked up in a glittery beige colour saree and kept her hair open. Sanjay wore a white shirt with a black Nehru coat and black pants. Maheep wore a green suit with a red dupatta. In one of the videos, Sanjay is also seen dancing his heart out on a dhol. Shanaya also danced to the beats of dholak and was all smiles.

Maheep's caption read. “There was only love in that room last night #engaged #SheSaidYes @vedika.karnani @rishi_sujan.”

Take a look here:

It is worth mentioning here that Shanaya Kapoor is very active on social media. Her Instagram handle is filled with her pictures featuring BFFs, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday.

Shanaya work front:
The budding actress will make her acting debut in Bollywood with filmmaker Karan Johar's Bedhadak. She will play the role of Nimrit. In the film, she will be seen alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Credits: Maheep Kapoor Instagram

