Shanaya Kapoor dances her heart out to dhol beats at an engagement ceremony; WATCH

Shanaya Kapoor is yet to make her Bollywood debut but still enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The budding actress never fails to impress her fans with pictures and videos. And keeping up with the trend her mother Maheep Kapoor today shared a series of pictures and videos from an engagement ceremony. In one of the videos, Shanaya is seen dancing and looking stunner in a beige colour saree. Sanjay Kapoor is also seen dancing in the video.

Engagement ceremony:

Shanaya Kapoor with her brother Jahaan Kapoor, father and mother attended Rishi Sujan and Vedika Karnani's engagement celebrations. She is seen decked up in a glittery beige colour saree and kept her hair open. Sanjay wore a white shirt with a black Nehru coat and black pants. Maheep wore a green suit with a red dupatta. In one of the videos, Sanjay is also seen dancing his heart out on a dhol. Shanaya also danced to the beats of dholak and was all smiles.