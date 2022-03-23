Shanaya Kapoor dishes out major wanderlust vibes as she rides a desert bike in latest post; WATCH

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her debut in Bedhadak backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. But Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya is already a part of the limelight before her first film hits the cinemas. She is popular on social media, where she has a huge following. Shanaya, who is quite active on Instagram, often treats her followers to glimpses of her life, while they keep coming back for more. Keeping up with this trajectory, Shanaya took to the photo-and-video-sharing application and dropped a slew of new photos and videos, where the actress is seen enjoying her time in a desert.

A few moments back, Shanaya took to her Instagram space and shared glimpses of her time in a desert. In the first picture, Shanaya is seen sitting on a desert bike as she posed for a picture. She is seen wearing a green ribbed crop top along with a pair of light blue denim shorts. She also threw in a checkered jacket on top. Her hair was kept her hair open, while she accessorized her look with a dainty golden necklace and hoops. In the next video, she can be seen sweetly smiling at the camera. The third picture featured a beautiful sunset in the desert, while in the last video, we can see her riding the desert bike. Sharing the video, Shanaya wrote in the caption, “Wanderlust and desert dust”.

Take a look at Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram post:

Shanaya Kapoor will be sharing screen space with Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada in Shashank Khaitan’s directorial, Bedhadak. A copule of weeks back, Karan Johar took to Instagram and introduced Shanaya as ‘Nimrit’ as he shared her first look in the movie.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan hypes up BFF Shanaya Kapoor for her gorgeous avatar in a LIT way