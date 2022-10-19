Shanaya Kapoor drops breathtaking PICS in black attire; Suhana Khan, Sanjay-Maheep Kapoor REACT
Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of high-profile B-Town celebrities Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, dropped stunning pictures of herself in black attire. Check it out here.
Shanaya Kapoor started her Bollywood career as an assistant director with the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in 2020. Being the daughter of high-profile Bollywood celebrities namely Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, she has a fan following of over a million Instagram users. Nowadays, the 22-year-old is prepping to make her acting debut in filmmaker Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Bedhadak’.
Though she is yet to make a mark in the Hindi film industry, she continues to keep her fans updated about her life on a regular basis.
Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram Post
In a move to keep her social media profile updated, Shanaya dropped a few dazzling pictures of herself donning a tightly fitted black coloured dress and captioned it by saying, “spamming shoot photos while eating wagamama noodles” (noodle and hungry faced emoji).”
In the pictures, we can see that the beauty diva wore her black dress in style and chose to keep her hair open. She wore high heels and shiny lip colour to add to her look. She posed elegantly beside a swimming pool near a staircase and kept the Dubai skyline in the backdrop.
Reactions on Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram Post
Soon after she dropped these pictures, fans fell head over heels in love with this picture. Popular Bollywood actor Suhana Khan, who happens to be Shanaya’s best friend in B-Town, wrote “Wow” with a bunch of heart emojis in the comments section.
Parents Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor also dropped heart and fire emojis for their lovely daughter. Maheep even shared these pictures on her Instagram story.
Maheep’s best friend and actress Ananya Panday’s mother, Bhavana Pandey also expressed her love witnessing such pictures. Apart from these, actors Amrita Arora, and Khushi Kapoor also showered their love and appreciation on the post.
Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram post has garnered over 1.3 lakh likes in just 13 hours.
Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen in the film Bedhadak alongside actors Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles.
