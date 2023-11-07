Shanaya Kapoor drops unseen PICS from her Maldives vacation; BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is currently holidaying in the Maldives. After celebrating her 24th birthday on November 4, she has been having a great time at the idyllic location. She has been sharing numerous pictures and videos from the vacation and now yet again, her latest post gave glimpses of her trip and BFF Suhana Khan had a 'beautiful' reaction to the post.

Shanaya Kapoor drops enchanting pictures from the Maldives vacation

On Tuesday, November 7, a while ago, Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared an album from of her holiday pictures from the Maldives. The album gave a close-up of what her exciting vacation looked like. She captioned the post, “Tans fade, memories last forever. Sea you soon..”

The post begins with a monochromatic picture of Shanaya in beach wear with wet hair. She can be seen wearing stylish studs in her earrings. The second photo features her in a golden latex dress with the beach in the background. Up next is a beautiful view of the exotic location, with a couple of photos featuring Shanaya in different poses with a captivating beach view.

Take a look:

Shanaya further continues the post with a photo of her resting beside the beach as she enjoys coconut water. Up next, features a board that reads, “Come and take your first breath underwater” followed by an endearing picture of the sky and trees around. The second last photo features the star kid enjoying her ice cream. The post concludes with her featuring beside the airways.

Sanjay Kapoor and BFF Suhana Khan react to the post

Minutes after the post was shared, Shanaya’s BFF and The Archies star Suhana Khan reacted to the photo as she wrote, “Beautiful photo”. In another comment, she wrote, “Omg are u kidddingggg”. In addition to this, Sanjay Kapoor also dropped red hearts and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Speaking of her professional front, Shanaya Kapoor is poised to make her pan-India debut with Mohanlal's film Vrushabha. In addition to this, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that Shanaya will also foray into OTT sphere with Student of The Year 3. This time it will be a web-series in partnership with Disney+Hotstar.

