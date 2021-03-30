Shanaya Kapoor ‘embraces her truest self’ in Filter VS Reality post; Maheep Kapoor REACTS to her video

Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a video, flaunting her no-makeup look. Her mother, Maheep Kapoor is impressed by her beautiful message.

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. As Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, the young diva also has a knack for acting and would soon be making her film debut. The starlet cameoed in Netflix’s The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, along with her family, and quickly gained a booming social media presence with her breathtaking photoshoot snaps. Shanaya is back with an inspiring video she posted on her Instagram handle.

The young star shared a video that starts off with the actress posing with a makeup filter on her face and soon reveals her flawless skin. In the video, we see the young starlet donning a pretty blacktop, with absolutely no makeup on her face. Shanaya captioned the video, “embrace your truest self” and added a heart emoji ahead of the beautiful message. The diva also wrote #filtervsreality, explaining the motive behind the post. Fans adored the cute video and one user even wrote, “You are the best in both”. Maheep Kapoor also reacted to her daughter’s motivational note of self-love and commented under the video to show her support by showering love with red heart emojis.

Take a look at Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shayana is all prepped to make her filming debut soon. The diva will debut under the Dharma Productions banner in July this year. Fans of the young star can’t wait to see her take over the big screen. The starlet had previously worked as an assistant director of Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

