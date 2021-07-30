Shanaya Kapoor enjoys friend zone anthem ‘Dude She’s Just Not Into U’, displays her carefree self: WATCH

The new-gen star kid Shanaya Kapoor enjoys a massive social media following on Instagram. The rookie actor, who is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with Dharma productions, often takes to her Instagram profile to share stunning pictures and videos of herself. On Thursday, July 29, Shanaya shared a fun reel that displays her unapologetic and carefree self. Donning a black crop-top, the star kid matched it with comfy cream trousers. Leaving her sleek hair open to caress her cheeks, Shanaya kept her look simple yet chic with minimalistic makeup and accessories.

In the clip, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor can be seen moving gracefully as she films herself. From grooving in front of a mirror to jumping on her bed, Shanaya appears to be enjoying as the new friend zone anthem ‘Dude She’s Just Not Into U’ plays in the background. As soon as the video surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it amassed a thunderous response from her followers. While mother Maheep showered multiple heart emoticons on the post, others began hailing her as ‘cute’ and beautiful.

Just a couple of months ago, Shanaya made her Bollywood debut official on Instagram, leaving her followers rejoiced. She said, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad”. The news was announced alongside a series of stunning photographs from her bikini photoshoot that left fans impressed.

