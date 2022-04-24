Shanaya Kapoor enjoys Sunday dessert with BFFs Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda; PIC

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids in recent times. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, she treats her fans with gorgeous pictures and videos. Apart from this, Shanaya is also friends with actress Ananya Panday and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. They often spend time together.

Speaking of which, Shanaya spent some quality time on Sunday with her best friends and gave a glimpse of it on social media. She shared a picture of dessert which they enjoyed during their meeting. She also tagged her BFFs Ananya and Navya. However, she did not share the photo with them.

Take a look:

On the professional front, Shanaya Kapoor will be soon making her big Bollywood debut with the movie Bedhadak. She will be sharing screen space with debutants Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada in the Shashank Khaitan directorial. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the characters of the movie were introduced by the filmmaker on his social media space earlier this year.

Speaking about Ananya Panday, she was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in key roles. Ananya now has Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

On the other hand, Navya is the founder of Aara Health, which is a women's health platform aiming to build awareness and services around feminine health in India. She has also started her NGO project named Project Naveli.

ALSO READ: Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Jahaan step out to grab lunch in style; PICS