Shanaya Kapoor explores wildlife in new pictures from Ibiza vacation; Suhana Khan REACTS

Shanaya Kapoor, who is currently having the time of her life with her friends in Ibiza, has treated her Insta family to a new set of pictures. In the pictures, Shanaya can be seen exploring wildlife and sipping coffee in a cute white dungaree. In the first picture, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter can be seen posing near a papaya tree with a coffee mug in her hand. Second picture shows her sitting in a cafe. While in the third and fourth pictures, Shanaya is seen enjoying her coffee to the fullest. While fifth picture shows a cup of coffee.

Sharing the post, Shanaya wrote, “Shanaya papaya is what my nani calls me.” Reacting to the post, her family and friends flooded her Instagram with adorable comments. Her mother Maheep Kapoor wrote: “my shanaya papaya” with several red heart emojis. Her bestie Suhana Khan dropped the cutest comment and wrote: “QT pie.” Meanwhile, Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Panday also wrote: “Cutie.”

Have a look at Shanaya’s post:

Earlier, the star kid shared a post in which she was enjoying her time at the beach with her friends. She also treated her fans to a mirror selfie that showed her in a short white halter-neck dress. Sharing the post, Shanaya wrote, "carpe diem," which means (seize the day). Soon after she shared the post, her father, Sanjay Kapoor, wrote, "Hello globe trotter, missing you," while her mother, Maheep Kapoor, dropped several heart emoticons in the comment section.

On the work front, Shanaya will soon be making her big Bollywood debut with the movie Bedhadak, which will be launched by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. She will be seen sharing screen space with Gurfateh Pirzada, best known for Netflix original Guilty, and another newcomer, Lakshya Lalwani. The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak. The characters of the movie were introduced by the filmmaker on his social media earlier this year.