Shanaya Kapoor on facing judgements: ‘I focus on the positives, rest just fades out’

Although Shanaya Kapoor has not stepped into Bollywood yet, she sure knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. From candid photos to fashion statements, the star kid’s post manages to create a massive buzz among her followers. However, along with positive response, the daughter of Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor has to endure social media trolling too. Speaking of which, in a recent interaction, the star-kid expressed that she chooses to focus on positive things.

In a conversation with ANI, Shanaya shared how she deals with the ‘star-kid’ tag and the judgement that comes along with it. She said, “Judgments are an inevitable part of the work I am pursuing, but I stay positive and focus on the people who are always cheering me on, whether it be followers on Instagram or the press/media, I focus on their love and support, then the rest just fades out for me! Focusing on the positives is the way to be.”

During the same interaction, Shanaya also added her experience of working as an assistant director on the sets of Janhvi Kapoor starrrer Gunjan Saxena. Shanaya Kapoor added, "Being a part of Gunjan Saxena was extremely special, and a very important journey for me to undergo before I started my career. I wanted to learn how a film is made, what the process is like, what are the aligned jobs for everyone on set, how actors prep for their roles, how background action works, there was so much I got to understand. It was a wonderful, fulfilling and enriching experience to see the entire team work towards one goal, it's so wholesome making a film."

Just a couple of months ago, Shanaya made her Bollywood debut official on Instagram, leaving fans rejoiced. She wrote, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad”. Details of the project yet remains unknown.

