Shanaya Kapoor feeding a stray dog on the street has our hearts; Don't miss VIDEO

Born to Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor was earlier supposed to be launched by Karan Johar in a now-shelved film, Bedhadak. Last year, it was confirmed that Shanaya would make her acting debut with Mohanlal's pan-Indian film Vrushabha. The debutante often grabs headlines on various media portals, mainly for her friendship with BFFs Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan or for gym sessions. Shanaya recently fed a stray dog on the streets, and it has all our hearts.

In a new video on Instagram, Shanaya Kapoor meets a stray dog and opens a tiffin box. The star kid then bends down to offer the food item to the dog. The furry friend is gazing at her during the moment. The dog then eats the offering from a bowl. Shanaya keeps the box back in her bag and leaves the area. This kind gesture will surely win your heart.

Going by her outfit, it seems that she had a gym session. Shanaya wore a pink bralette and shorts and paired them with a white jacket. She kept her hair in a ponytail.

Watch the video here:

In an earlier interview with Indian Express, Shanaya's father, actor Sanjay Kapoor was asked if she has taken any lessons from his turbulent career in the film industry. Calling her "intelligent", Sanjay shared that his daughter Shanaya has witnessed how he "fought" it out and understood how one shouldn't lose hope during their struggling phase.

The Murder Mubarak actor expressed that Shanaya is working quite hard for her Bollywood launch. The debutante trained during the COVID-19 pandemic without him asking her to do it. The senior actor added that he would continue to support his daughter Shanaya in checking if her vision and direction are correct.

In 2023, Pinkvilla learnt that Karan Johar decided to make his Student of the Year franchise into a web series and is launching Shanaya in Student of the Year 3. Meanwhile, Shanaya wrapped up the first schedule of Mohanlal's epic action entertainer, Vrushabha, in August last year. Before bagging her debut role, Shanaya worked as an assistant director in her cousin, actress Janhvi Kapoor's 2020 film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

