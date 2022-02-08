Shanaya Kapoor feels Ananya Panday is 'being too free' as Gehraiyaan star reacts to her all black look

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are BFF’s and share a great bond. Their friendship is not hidden from anyone. These two along with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan make for a perfect trio. They are always commenting on each other’s Instagram pictures. Many a time their IG banters will make you feel that they are just like any other friends who keep teasing each other publicly. Well, the recent conversation between Shanaya and Ananya will make you feel the same and infact you would start wondering what is going on?

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shanaya Kapoor shared several pictures of her. She looked nothing less than stunning in all-black attire. Shanaya posed in front of a mirror wearing a black t-back over black pants. She paired with golden hoops and left her hair open. Sharing this picture, Shanaya wrote, “purple devil emoji was my mood for the night”. The moment she shared this picture, Ananya Panday took to the comments section and wrote, “Ya I wonder why”. Shanaya replied to this, “ur being a bit too free and funky”, to which Ananya wrote, “u 2”. Woah! We wonder what are they talking about?

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was spotted with rumoured bae Ishaan Khatter in the city last night as they made a visit to Shahid Kapoor’s house. Also, on the work front, Ananya is awaiting the release of her much-awaited movie Gehraiyaan.

Talking about Shanaya Kapoor She will soon be making her debut in Bollywood and reportedly, she has already started working on it.

