Shanaya Kapoor flaunts her flawless beauty in recent selfie; Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday are in awe

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most talked about newcomers in the town. Janhvi Kapoor’s cousin sister, who is yet to make her big Bollywood debut, enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she often treats fans with stunning pictures of herself. From her family time to her happy moments with her friends and loved ones, Shanaya aces the art of keeping fans intrigued. And now, the newcomer is making the headlines as she has shared yet another stunning selfie which is grabbing all the attention.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shanaya shared a quick selfie flaunting her flawless beauty. She was seen wearing a beige coloured spaghetti top and had kept her tresses open. Shanaya had her make up game on point and posed like a true selfie queen. She had captioned the image as, “It’s whatevaaa”. The pic garnered instant attention from netizens and fans were seen showering love on her. Later, celebs like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter were also in awe of her panache and had liked the post.

Take a look at Shanaya Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the front, Shanaya is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s production Bedhadak. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie will also mark the Bollywood debut of Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. Sharing her first look from the movie, KJo had written, “Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor02 as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!” The movie appears to be a romantic comedy with a twist of a love triangle. It will be interesting to see how Shanaya will perform on the big screen.