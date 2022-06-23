Shanaya Kapoor flaunts her gorgeous hair as she gets clicked outside a salon in the city; PICS

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the popular star kids in Bollywood. Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak. Even before becoming a part of showbiz, Shanaya is no less than a Bollywood diva as she often makes it a point to turn heads with her exquisite fashion sense whenever she appears in public. The star kid also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often treats her fans with gorgeous pictures and glimpses of her life. Meanwhile, Shanaya on Thursday was spotted outside a salon in the city, and nonetheless, to say, she looked stunning as usual.

The upcoming movie star looked super pretty in her laid-back outfit. She donned an olive green crop top and paired it with black oversized trousers, and not to forget her stylish kicks and a red handbag that completed the entire look. Her hair looked gorgeous as she left it open and smiled at the paparazzi as they clicked her.

Have a look at Shanaya’s pictures:

Talking about her debut film, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will launch Shanaya in Bedhadak, which will also star Gurfateh Pirzada, best known for Netflix original Guilty, and another newcomer, Lakshya Lalwani. It will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak.

The characters of the movie were introduced by the filmmaker on his social media earlier this year. Shanaya was introduced as ‘Nimrit’ as Karan shared her first look in the movie.

Meanwhile, in March last year, Shanaya Kapoor shared the news about her Bollywood debut with the following announcement: “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the Dharma Cornerstone Agency family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahh!) this July by Dharma Productions, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad.”