Shanaya Kapoor flaunts her toned figure in a sizzling bikini at her friend's 25th birthday bash; PICS

Shanaya Kapoor, who has become a fashion icon among the youth, shared some fiery pictures from a poolside party. The young diva headed off to celebrate a friend’s 25th birthday bash and dropped a photo dump on her social media handle. From group photographs to the time in pool, Shanaya's outing was a complete blast. For the caption, Shanaya wrote, “Say” and added cheese and a red heart emojis.

In the photographs, the talented diva can be seen flaunting her toned figure in a hot bikini. She grabbed all the eyeballs in the group picture that she shared. She was clad in a pink color bikini. Shanaya also posed with her friend and even shared glimpses from the pool. And, the last glimpse in the album, a sun-kissed snap of Shanaya, has our hearts. The star kid’s post garnered her fans and Bollywood celebrities’ attention who filled the comment section with love. Maheep Kapoor was the first one to drop a set of red hearts under the photo. Fans too have flooded the comment section with fire, hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Take a look:

On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor is in the headlines as she will soon enter the Bollywood industry with Bedhadak. The film also features Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. The movie is being helmed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Dharma Productions. A few days back, Karan Johar shared the first posters of Lakshya, Shanaya, and Gurfateh Pirzada from Bedhadak on the photo-sharing application.

