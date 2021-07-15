Shanaya Kapoor gets a fab haircut, but Navya Naveli Nanda’s reaction will leave you confused

Taking to her Instagram, Shanaya Kapoor posted a picture of her new haircut only to get showered by love in her comments section.

If there is any star-kid making it to the headlines every day, then it is Shanaya Kapoor. Even before her big Bollywood debut, the diva makes heads turn and grabs all eyeballs with her social media posts. From her belly dancing videos to flawless selfies, Shanaya looks absolutely stunning. Currently, the star kid enjoys a fan following of almost 768K on her Instagram, and we are sure that with her latest post, most of her followers might have skipped a heartbeat. The budding star chose to chop her tresses and make a new style statement.

Taking to her Instagram, Shanaya Kapoor posted a series of pictures posing in her new haircut. Wearing s black spaghetti top and what appears to be a brown high-waist pant, the star-kid is oozing out glamour from every angle. Sitting in front of a maroon backdrop, Shanaya is already posing like a star.

Check it out:

Shanaya Kapoor had a very interesting caption to go by her picture. She wrote. “he said he liked my hair long, so I cut it.” If only one could understand the hidden meaning behind this caption. But it looks like her BFF may have gotten her hidden message, which is why she posted eagle emojis in the comments section.

We wonder what these eagle emoji’s actually mean?

Even Shanaya’s father, Sanjay Kapoor, posted two laughing emoji’s and two thumbs up in the comments section.

What do you think of Shanaya Kapoor’s new haircut?

