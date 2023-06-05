Shanaya Kapoor gives a sneak-peek into ‘Karaoke night’ with Suhana Khan, Rysa Panday and friends-PIC

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares a great bond with Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor. Shanaya, Suhana and Ananya Panday have been great friends right from childhood, and the trio is also frequently seen hanging out together. Not just Ananya, her sister Rysa Panday also shares a good bond with Shanaya and Suhana. During this weekend, Shanaya, Suhana and Rysa enjoyed a fun karaoke night with their friends, and Shanaya has now shared some glimpses from the fun night.

Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Rysa Panday enjoy Karaoke night

Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share a collage of pictures that show her enjoying a fun-filled karaoke night with her friends. A blurry picture in the collage shows Suhana with her arms around Rysa, as they pose next to Shanaya. Another picture shows Shanaya and Rysa singing together. In other pictures, Shanaya is seen posing with her other friends. All of them are dressed up in casuals for the fun Karaoke night, and Shanaya is seen wearing a loose white t-shirt with blue denim shorts.

“Karaoke night,” wrote Shanaya, while tagging Suhana Khan, Rysa Panday and their other friends. Check it out below!

While Ananya Panday is a popular Bollywood actress, her younger sister Rysa Panday is more inclined towards music. Their mother Bhavana Pandey often shares videos of Rysa’s music, and just two days ago, she dropped a video that showed Rysa recording a cover of Elvis Presley’s Are You Lonesome Tonight. “An Elvis Moment,” wrote Bhavana.

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor’s work front

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan will soon make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which also stars Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda. Shanaya Kapoor will make her debut with Dharma Productions’ Bedhadak.

