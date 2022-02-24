Shanaya Kapoor gives all her 'heart' to brother Jahaan as she strikes a pose; Mom Maheep reacts

Shanaya Kapoor has not been seen in any films yet but still, she is a very popular star kid in the industry. It is being reported that she is prepping for her Bollywood debut and will be making it soon too. Apart from enjoying a huge fan following, she always shares a lot of pictures on her social media handle. Her best friends Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday always drop comments also. They are childhood friends and always stood with each other. Today, the budding actress has shared a picture on her Instagram with brother Jahaan Kapoor.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Shanaya writes, “all my with heart emoji”. She is wearing a pink colour short dress with her hair styled. The star kid is wearing shimmery makeup and applied pink colour lipstick. She is posing with her brother who is wearing a denim jacket paired with a white t shirt. As soon as she shared the picture her mother Maheep Kapoor also dropped a comment saying ‘mine’ followed by heart emojis. To note, Shanaya was seen at the screening of the upcoming show Fame Game.

Recently, Sanjay Kapoor opened up on his daughter’s acting debut and said that he is very excited. “For us, she has chosen this line, it’s a fantastic line, we all love it, our whole family is in (it), but she would have chosen anything (else), I would have been as excited,” he added.

Take a look at the post and pictures here:

On the work front, the star kid will soon make her debut in Bollywood with a Dharma Productions project. Announcing her new film on Instagram, she had written, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the Dharma Cornerstone Agency family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahh!) this July by Dharma Productions, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad."

